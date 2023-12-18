UN accuses Taliban of imprisoning Afghan women

(MENAFN) In a damning report released on Thursday, the United Nations (UN) has accused the Taliban of imprisoning Afghan women, ostensibly under the guise of "protecting" them from gender-based violence. The alarming findings reveal a disturbing trend wherein women are detained if they lack male relatives to live with or if their male relatives are deemed unsafe. This drastic shift follows the Taliban's seizure of power in 2021, leading to the closure of all 23 state-sponsored women protection centers that once served as refuges for survivors of gender-based violence in Afghanistan.



The United Nation report highlights the stark contrast between the pre-Taliban era, when Afghanistan had 23 government-supported women protection centers, and the present situation where none exist. The Taliban-led administration has dismissed the need for such shelters, dismissing them as a "western concept." This drastic policy change has left Afghan women without vital resources and safe havens to escape from abusive situations, raising serious concerns about their well-being.



The United Nations has likened the tactics employed by the Taliban to the use of prisons to accommodate vulnerable populations such as drug addicts and homeless individuals in Kabul. This analogy underscores the distressing conditions faced by Afghan women who are now confined without adequate support or protection.



According to the report, Taliban authorities are demanding commitments or sworn statements from male relatives, ensuring they will not harm their female family members. This process involves inviting local elders to witness the guarantee, raising questions about the effectiveness and sincerity of such assurances in protecting women from harm.



International Response and Calls for Action: In October, the United Nations Security Council requested an independent assessment from Secretary General Antonio Guterres on how the United Nation should address Afghanistan's challenges. This assessment is deemed crucial for establishing an inclusive government that respects women's rights. Prior to this, Roza Otunbayeva, the United Nation special envoy for Afghanistan, collaborated with United Nation Women and the International Office for Migration on a comprehensive report based on over 500 interviews with Afghan women. Among the report's key findings was the revelation that 46 percent of women opposed any form of international recognition for the Taliban government, while half emphasized that recognition should be contingent on measurable improvements in women's rights.



The United Nation's report sheds light on the distressing situation faced by Afghan women under the Taliban regime, with a systematic dismantling of protective mechanisms and a disturbing trend of imprisoning women without male relatives. The international community's response and the ongoing assessment by the United Nation Security Council will likely play a pivotal role in determining the path forward for Afghanistan, with a particular focus on safeguarding women's rights and fostering an inclusive government.



