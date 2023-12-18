Almost All Large Ships Of Russian Black Sea Fleet Hidden In Novorossiysk - Satellite Images

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian Black Sea Fleet has hidden almost all "serious ships" in Novorossiysk, including Kalibr cruise missile carriers.

The Crimean Wind monitoring group reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

According to the monitoring data, the carriers of the Kalibr cruise missiles are located in the port: two out of two Admiral Grigorovich-class frigates, three out of three Project 21631 Buyan-M small artillery and missile ships, four out of four Project 636.3 Varshavyanka submarines, and one out of three Project 22800 Karakurt corvettes.

There are also three Project 22160 patrol ships (one of them armed with a Tor missile system), three Project 775 landing ships, one Ivan Gren-class landing ship, and three Project 266M Akvamarin minesweepers.

According to the post, satellite images taken on December 17 were published by OSINT researcher MT Anderson.

Photo: Admiral Grigorovich ship , Russian Defense Ministry

