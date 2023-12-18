Microsoft announces successful disruption of cybercrime network 'Storm 1152'

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Microsoft, the prominent American software giant, has announced the successful dismantling of the infrastructure of a cybercrime network known as "Storm 1152." This network, described by Microsoft as a major player in the realm of cybercrime, operated by providing an integrated system of cloud computing services (CAS) that facilitated hacking and cybercrime activities for individuals and groups.



The focal point of the Storm 1152 network was its sale of approximately 750 million fraudulent accounts on Microsoft services, executed through its platform named "Hotmailbox.me." This illicit operation generated millions of dollars in illegal revenue while inflicting substantial financial losses on Microsoft. Microsoft has labeled Storm 1152 as "the primary seller and creator of fraudulent Microsoft accounts."



The modus operandi of the network involved utilizing Internet points to infiltrate Microsoft security systems under the guise of being legitimate users of Microsoft services. The perpetrators would create Microsoft Outlook email accounts with fictitious usernames, subsequently selling these fraudulent accounts to various cybercrime groups.



Microsoft's proactive measures also included identifying several ransomware groups that availed themselves of the services provided by Storm 1152. Among these groups were Octo Tempest and the notorious Scattered Spider gang. The latter, comprised of English-speaking individuals, gained notoriety earlier this year for its association with attacks targeting Okta customers in an attempt to pilfer sensitive data.



This successful dismantling underscores Microsoft's commitment to combating cybercrime and safeguarding its users' security. The operation not only disrupted a significant player in the cybercriminal ecosystem but also dealt a blow to the illicit economy thriving on the sale of fraudulent Microsoft accounts.

