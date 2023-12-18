Hungary issues stern warning to block Bulgaria's entry into EU`s Schengen

(MENAFN) In a significant geopolitical standoff, Hungary has issued a stern warning to block Bulgaria's entry into the European Union's Schengen area unless Sofia lifts its transit tax on Russian gas. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto conveyed the message in a video posted on Facebook, asserting that Budapest would wield its veto power in the European Council if necessary.



Szijjarto labeled Bulgaria's transit tax on Russian gas as "scandalous and hostile," deeming it "completely contrary to European legislation." The tax, imposed by Sofia in October, amounts to 20 Bulgarian lev (USD10.76) per megawatt-hour of Russian natural gas entering Bulgaria.



Hungary, heavily reliant on Russian gas, has vehemently opposed the measure, citing concerns over the potential threat it poses to Hungary's energy security and the broader supply chain to European Union nations receiving Russian gas via Bulgaria.



The Hungarian foreign minister declared that Budapest had conveyed its stance to Bulgarian counterparts, emphasizing that if the transit tax jeopardizes Hungary's energy supply for an extended period, Hungary will exercise its veto power, impeding Bulgaria's Schengen entry. The Schengen area is the European Union's passport-free zone, and membership is highly coveted by candidate countries.



Reports indicate that Bulgarian and Hungarian officials engaged in talks over the past week, with a preliminary agreement reportedly reached on the contentious gas transit tax. Szijjarto suggested in the Facebook video that a decision on Bulgaria's Schengen membership would be made in the coming week, prompting intensified efforts to eliminate the tariff.



The looming threat of Hungary's veto underscores the complex intersections of energy security, diplomatic relations, and European Union integration. As Bulgaria navigates the delicate balance between its economic interests and European Union aspirations, the outcome will not only impact the country's Schengen bid but also contribute to the broader discourse on energy geopolitics within the European Union.



