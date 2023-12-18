Israeli Attacks Escalate: Hospitals In Gaza Under Fire, Urgent International Intervention Needed

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza / PNN /

Amid international silence and Arab-Islamic incapacity, Israel persists in its massacres, especially those targeting hospitals in the Gaza Strip.



These medical facilities, once considered the last refuge for Palestinian civilians, are now unexpectedly under the assault of Israeli airstrikes, artillery, and the invasion of bulldozers trampling over the wounded.

In the latest wave of occupation crimes, Israeli forces targeted the maternity ward of Nasser Medical Complex, resulting in the martyrdom of one and the injury of others.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated that Israel's targeting of the maternity ward in Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis is a grave indicator and a violation of international humanitarian law.

In a related incident, Israeli forces raided Al-Awda Hospital tonight after days of besieging and shelling. They detained and humiliated medical staff, including the hospital director, Dr. Ahmed Mahna.

Local sources reported that Israeli forces released the medical staff after four hours of interrogation in inhumane conditions. According to the same sources, the Israeli forces kept the director of Al-Awda Hospital, Dr. Ahmed Mahna, in custody and took him to an undisclosed location.

Dr. Ashraf al-Qidra, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, emphasized that the concern now is that Israeli forces might repeat the scenario of what happened in Kamal Adwan Hospital. Urgent calls are made to international institutions to intervene promptly in protecting the hospital, its staff, and those present inside.