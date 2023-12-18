Meme Fest Celebrates 'Unknown Man' Who Reportedly 'Poisoned' Dawood Ibrahim

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As soon as reports of India's most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim being in critical condition after being allegedly poisoned in Pakistan emerged, social media went into a frenzy with celebratory memes. Even though there is no official confirmation of the underworld don being rushed to a hospital in Karachi, social media users were quick to celebrate the 'unknown man' who allegedly 'poisoned' India's most wanted fugitive.

According to reports from various media sources in Pakistan, there are conflicting narratives regarding the health status of Dawood Ibrahim. Some sources suggest that he was allegedly poisoned by someone close to him, resulting in his deteriorating health. As a response, he was rushed to a hospital in Karachi, where he is currently receiving medical treatment. These reports indicate that Dawood's condition is critical, and security measures around him have been heightened.

Contrary to these claims, other media outlets in Pakistan have dismissed the reports as groundless and fabricated. They assert that Dawood is in good health and residing securely in his safe house in Karachi. Additionally, these sources accuse India of deliberately spreading false rumours about Dawood's health, alleging that it is a tactic to sow panic and confusion among his associates and supporters.

Dawood Ibrahim is globally recognized as one of the most wanted terrorists. He stands accused of masterminding the 1993 Mumbai blasts, an event that resulted in the loss of more than 250 lives and left thousands injured. Beyond terrorism, Dawood is implicated in various criminal activities such as drug trafficking, money laundering, extortion, and arms smuggling. He is believed to have close ties with the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba.

India has persistently sought Dawood's extradition from Pakistan, providing substantial evidence of his presence and activities in the country. Despite India's efforts, Pakistan consistently denies harbouring Dawood and insists that he is not within its territorial boundaries. In a bid to bring Dawood to justice, India has issued a $25 million bounty on his head and has urged the international community to exert pressure on Pakistan for his surrender.

