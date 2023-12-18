Azerbaijan Develops New Sustainable Financial Model In Passenger Transportation Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. A new
sustainable financial model has been developed in the field of
passenger transportation in Azerbaijan, said Deputy Minister of
Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov, Trend reports.
Hummatov said this during the presentation of "Mobility
Transformation Program in Azerbaijan".
The deputy minister noted that although public transportation is
a socially important sphere, economic interests should be protected
here.
"The processes are linked to each other in a chain. As a
sectoral ministry, we are working to create a state support
mechanism to ensure sustainable public transportation services. For
this purpose, we have developed a new sustainable financial model
and will start implementing it next year," he emphasized.
According to Hummatov, there are currently about 100 buses in
Baku that do not meet up-to-date requirements.
