Tristan Reid Announces The Release Of His Unique Memoir, You Don't Look Like An Ultrarunner.

North Cumbrian based author, Tristan Reid is very proud to offer his first sole-authored book, You Don't Look Like An Ultrarunner (from obsessive twitcher to unlikely ultrarunner, negotiating life with a bipolar brain), which is exclusively available on Amazon now.

You can view more information about the publication on Amazon here: or by contacting the author directly.

You Don't Look Like An Ultra Runner is a compelling read that looks at the obsessive world of twitching, international birding, tattoo collecting and ultimately, ultrarunning. All with the very difficult challenges that come with a bipolar diagnosis.

You Don't Look Like An Ultrarunner follows a former twitcher, ecologist, tattoo collector and conservation activist as he negotiates life's difficulties either side of his bipolar diagnosis. This story follows Tristan across the UK and Ireland, into the Arctic and south to the Middle East, Turkey and the Republic of Georgia before he finds some peace as a very unlikely ultra distance runner on the fells and trails of the Cumbrian Lake District.

Tristan Reid is a father of four living in Waverton in North Cumbria, he has previously co-authored Where to Watch Birds: Cumbria, Lancashire and Cheshire (AC & Black 2008),

The Annotated Bird List for Dumfries and Galloway (GC Book Publishers 2009) and he was a contributor to the ground-breaking publication Red 67 (British Trust for Ornithology 2020). Tristan Reid is a self-proclaimed former twitcher, ecologist and wildlife conservationist, who is probably best known for getting both his arms tattooed to raise funds for Turkish wildlife and for running fourteen marathons in 2014 to raise funds for Operation Turtle Dove. Tristan is a mental health advocate who has been quite vocal in talking about his own diagnosis of bipolar