Trump claims Biden pleasing Putin

(MENAFN) Former United States President Donald Trump, a leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, voiced concerns about the state of American democracy during a rally in New Hampshire. He asserted that the incumbent President Joe Biden posed a significant threat to democratic values. Trump cited Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks, quoting him as saying that Biden's "politically motivated persecution of his political rival is very good for Russia" as it highlights the alleged flaws in the American political system.



According to Trump, the global community is closely observing what he characterized as "political persecution" against his potential 2024 rival. In an apparent reference to Biden's performance, Trump remarked that the world is witnessing his opponent "kicking his ass."



These comments come against the backdrop of Putin's statements from September, where the Russian leader suggested that the increasing number of indictments against Trump revealed internal problems within the United States.



Trump also recalled the praise he received from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whom he described as "highly respected." Orban had reportedly stated that Trump could be the key figure to "save the Western world" by preventing various global crises, including the conflict in Ukraine.



In recent months, Trump has faced legal challenges, with four indictments and a total of 91 criminal counts. The allegations include accusations of paying hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, an assertion that Trump has vehemently denied.



This latest development adds another layer to the ongoing political dynamics in the United States, as Trump positions himself for a potential return to the presidency, emphasizing concerns about the state of democracy and drawing attention to international figures' opinions on the matter.



