Tajikistan Sees Increase Of Bank Cards In Circulation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 18. The total
number of bank payment cards in circulation in Tajikistan reached
6.539 million as of October 31, 2023, Trend reports.
Data from the National Bank of Tajikistan reveals that within a
month, the number of cards increased by 2 percent compared to the
figures at the end of September of the current year (6.409 million
cards).
At the end of October 2023, the count of bank payment
cardholders totaled 6.311 million, showing a 0.25-percent increase
within the month (6.295 million cardholders as of the end of
September).
As of October 31, 2023, Tajikistan operated 63 credit financial
institutions, including 14 traditional banks, 1 Islamic bank, and 1
non-bank credit organization.
As of the end of 2022, the count of bank payment cards in
Tajikistan reached 5.060 million, surging by 45.4 percent compared
to 3.479 million cards at the end of 2021.
