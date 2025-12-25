GCC Delegation Visits Qatar's Security Institutions To Enhance Emergency Management, Security Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of efforts to strengthen Gulf cooperation and exchange expertise, a delegation from the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the GCC Emergency Management Center paid a visit to a number of security entities, including the Police Academy, Ras Laffan Emergency and Safety College, and the National Command Center (NCC).

The delegation was received by Major General Abdulrahman Majed Al-Sulaiti, President of the Police Academy, during their visit to the Academy and Ras Laffan Emergency and Safety College. At the National Command Center, the delegation was welcomed by Brigadier Ali Mohammed Al-Muhannadi, Head of the National Command Center.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed on the approved operational systems and the mandates of the concerned entities, as well as police education and training curricula, modern security technologies in the fields of command and control, and advanced scenarios and programs related to emergency management and safety.

The visit reflects the GCC countries' commitment to enhancing security integration, exchanging expertise, raising preparedness levels, and developing joint capabilities in line with best practices.