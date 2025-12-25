403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EUR/USD Analysis Today 25 /12: Euro Trading (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) EUR/USD Analysis Summary Today
- Overall Trend: Bullish Support Levels for EUR/USD Today: 1.1745 – 1.1680 – 1.1600 Resistance Levels for EUR/USD Today:: 1.1830 – 1.1880 – 1.1930
- Buy EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1690 with a target of 1.1820 and a stop-loss at 1.1600. Sell EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1840 with a target of 1.1500 and a stop-loss at 1.1900.
Analysts advise caution when trading in narrow ranges during the annual holiday season to avoid sudden price gaps that could negatively impact open positions.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWill the Euro appreciate in the coming months?According to currency trading experts, MUFG Bank anticipates strong support for the Euro. They expect increased demand for the Euro from central banks, which will be a significant driver of its appreciation. Also, the bank sees room for increased purchases of official Eurozone sovereign bonds. He noted that:“The supply of sovereign bonds will increase in Europe, and negative yields are certainly a thing of the past. The supply of EU bonds will also increase. The €90 billion loan deal concluded for Ukraine last week will contribute to improved liquidity and a gradual increase in central bank demand.”Nordea Bank commented on its European Central Bank interest rate forecast, stating:“We remain satisfied with our current baseline forecast of stable interest rates until the second half of 2027, where we expect the ECB to raise interest rates twice by 25 basis points each time.” It added:“The risk of further interest rate cuts has diminished, although the possibility of another cut has not disappeared entirely.”Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here are the best Forex broker to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Zest Equity Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Expanding Its Global Private-Market Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment