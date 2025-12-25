Gold Analysis 25/12: Selling Pressure Remains Limite (Chart)



The overall of Gold Trend: Strongly bullish.

Today's Gold Support Points: $4435 – $4380 – $4300 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Points: $4540 – $4590 – $4660 per ounce.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Today's Gold Analysis Overview:

Today's Gold Trading Signals:

Sell gold from the resistance level of $4600 with a target of $4200 and a stop-loss at $4660.Buy gold from the support level of $4370 with a target of $4600 and a stop-loss at $4320.

Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Technical Analysis of Gold Price (XAU/USD) Today:

Amid strong positive momentum across gold trading platforms, the gold price index recorded a record high at year-end. Gold prices jumped to an all-time high of $4,525 per ounce this week. War tensions between the United States and Venezuela have added a new dimension to safe-haven demand and bullion buying. Gold has risen by more than 70% since early January amid high geopolitical risks and expectations of interest rate cuts in 2026.

Precious metals markets are receiving momentum from several factors, including currency devaluation, inflationary pressures, unprecedented government debt levels, and geopolitical tensions, marking some of ths hard to ime largest annual gains on record. Gold prices against the dollar have surpassed the $4,500 per ounce barrier in pre-holiday trading-a record level that waagine just a few years ago. Breaking the $4,500 level is expected to accelerate the move toward the $5,000 per ounce peak.

In tandem, silver's performance has been even more impressive, rising just over 150% to break the $70 barrier, marking the strongest year for precious metals since 1979 gold's record gains continue?

According to gold analysts, prices are maintaining their upward trajectory fueled by hopes for U.S. interest rate cuts and geopolitical ambiguity. Gold bullion has recorded record gains of 71% YTD. Prices also rose by 3.3% over the last three sessions. Gold has hit record highs more than 50 times this year, as the underlying drivers remain in place. Theoretically, the medium-to-long-term outlook remains positive.

On another front affecting the market, U.S. Treasury yields saw little change as jobless claims fell and markets entered the holiday spirit. Unemployment claims dropped to 214,000 (down from 224,000), while economists expected 225,000. Weekly claims have fluctuated between 200k and 250k this year, defying expectations of mass layoffs even as the unemployment rate rose slightly.

Dear reader, please note that bond markets will close early today, at 2:00 PM EST, and will reopen as usual on Friday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note is 4.159%, while the yield on the 2-year note is 3.532%.

Meanwhile, financial markets were quiet in the middle of the week ahead of the Christmas holiday, as the latest key US economic data presented a mixed picture. Strong US GDP growth in the third quarter was offset by a rise in the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, contrasting with the weaker consumer price index (CPI) data released last week.

Following the data release, stock prices were mostly stable, while the US dollar continued its decline, extending the losses that began on Monday and trading near its lowest levels this month. According to an official announcement, the US economy grew at a robust annualized rate of 4.3% in the third quarter of 2025, according to the delayed preliminary estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. This represents a significant acceleration compared to the 3.8% growth rate recorded in the second quarter, exceeding economists' expectations of 3.3%. The report's release was delayed due to the extended federal government shutdown, which disrupted data collection. While these figures provide reassurance about the underlying momentum before the shutdown, economists anticipate a slowdown in growth in the fourth quarter. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that the shutdown could reduce fourth-quarter growth by 1.0 to 2.0 percentage points.

Overall, economists said the data reinforces the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will remain cautious about further monetary easing, despite cutting interest rates three times in 2025, bringing the benchmark interest rate down to a range of 3.50% to 3.75%.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTrading Advice:

Analysts advise traders to wait for gold price pullbacks before considering new buy positions. Practice risk management and expect high volatility during the Christmas and New Year holiday season.

Ready to trade today's Gold prediction? Here's a list of some of the best XAU/USD brokers to check out.