Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Expresses Full Support For All Efforts Aimed At Promoting Peace, Societal Security In Yemen

2025-12-25 03:01:40
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The State of Qatar on Thursday expressed its full support for all efforts aimed at promoting peace and societal security in the sisterly Republic of Yemen.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qatar emphasized the necessity of close cooperation among all Yemeni parties to avoid escalation and to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means, thereby preserving Yemen's unity and territorial integrity.

The Ministry reaffirmed the State of Qatar's full support for the legitimate government of Yemen and the tireless efforts exerted by the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council to end the suffering of the brotherly Yemeni people and fulfill their aspirations for security, stability, development, and peace.

The Ministry also expressed the State of Qatar's support for the efforts led by the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the sisterly United Arab Emirates, aimed at strengthening security and stability and advancing the path of de-escalation in Yemen.

