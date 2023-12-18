China's Commercial Vehicle Sales Soar 44.6 Pct In November

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's commercial vehicle sales jumped 44.6 percent year on
year in November, industry data shows, Azerews reports, citing Xinhua.
A total of 366,000 such vehicles were sold in the country last
month, according to the China Association of Automobile
Manufacturers.
During the first 11 months of this year, China's commercial
vehicle sales stood at about 3.67 million units, up 21.8 percent
from the same period last year.
In the January-November period, the sales of trucks and buses
rose 21.7 percent and 22.8 percent year on year, respectively, the
data also shows.
