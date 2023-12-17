PM Addresses Cabinet, Highlights King's Efforts To Mobilize Int'l Support For Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh headed a Cabinet session on Sunday, during which he tackled several issues, including the Israeli aggression on Gaza, Jordan's role in the ceasefire calls, and distortion and misinformation that have recently spread across social media.He began his speech by offering his sincere condolences over the death of the late Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, stressing that Kuwait is a brotherly and dear country and has always been distinguished by its supportive stances for Jordan and various Arab issues.On the situation in the Gaza Strip, the Prime Minister highlighted His Majesty King Abdullah II's continuous and tireless action to mobilize international support to stop the brutal and ongoing Israeli aggression and the crimes committed against the people of the Gaza Strip. He also condemned and rejected the escalation and settler violence against the people of the West Bank.Khasawneh reaffirmed Jordan's rejection of any conditions or stipulations that would lead to and produce climates that would push any Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip into displacement, which, in this case, would be forcible displacement, that constitutes in itself a material violation not only of international law and international humanitarian law, but also of clear provisions in the peace agreement and elsewhere.The Prime Minister pointed out that the international positions are clear and reject everything that would lead to the production of conditions that lead to making displacement a possible scenario, stressing that these international positions declared verbally must be coupled with actions that begin with the necessary consensuses to reach a sustainable, stable and lasting ceasefire.King Abdullah has stressed over many years that this region will not enjoy security, stability, prosperity, and peace for its peoples and countries except through serious and systematic work, defined by time limits, to embody the two-state solution, according to which an independent and fully sovereign Palestinian state will be established on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and resolving all fundamental issues related to Jerusalem, settlements, refugees, security and borders under agreed-upon international references and in a way that fully meets the vital interests of Jordan related to these fundamental issues.The Prime Minister spoke about the injuries sustained by several staff from the Jordanian field hospital in Tal al-Hawa in northern Gaza, noting that they are in recovery, wishing them safety as they continue to provide services to the people in Gaza.He pointed to another hospital that operates and provides services and has performed operations for thousands in Khan Yunis as well, in addition to a hospital that King Abdullah ordered to be sent to Nablus in the West Bank.On Jordan's efforts to aid Palestinians, the premier said the Kingdom has sent medicines, health and medical supplies, wheat, grains, aid convoys to field hospitals in Gaza, and other humanitarian aid that goes to support the steadfastness of Palestinians, especially under these circumstances that they are suffering as a result of the continuation of the brutal Israeli aggression, which contradicts and violates the entire system of morals, the system of international laws, and international humanitarian laws.Khasawneh pointed to slander and sequences of questioning or incitement against the popular and official positions in Jordan, stressing that they are the same. "We have heard and are hearing a lot of distortions, misinformation, and lies about activities taking place in Jordan and across Jordan that would provide a cover or support for the continuation of the killing machine, which we are working diligently and seriously to stop and condemn, and we have taken measures against, including summoning our ambassador back to Amman and asking the Israeli ambassador not to return and other measures, including leading an international effort that led to the issuance of two resolutions by the United Nations General Assembly to establish a direct humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and bring in humanitarian aid, which we are still working on."More to follow...