Since October 7Th, 290 Palestinians Have Been Executed In The West Bank

Ramallah, Dec. 16 (Petra) - Two Palestinians were murdered by Israeli gunfire on Saturday in two different instances in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.A 20-year-old man in the village of Beit Ummar died from his wounds after sustaining "critical wounds in the abdomen with live bullets from the occupation," according to a statement from the ministry, while a 25-year-old man was martyred in the city of Tulkarm.The overall number of Palestinian martyrs in the West Bank now stands at 290, with 3,430 injured since October 7."As-Salim Nasser Salim Hajar (25 years old), from the Shweika suburb, north of Tulkarm was murdered, after being shot in the head by the occupation's forces, at the gate (of the town) of Deir Al-Ghusoun," the Sawt Falastin (Voice of Palestine) Radio station (governmental) announced.The official Palestinian News Agency reported earlier Saturday that a young man suffered injuries "before he and his brother were arrested, while they were near the apartheid separation and expansion wall, west of Deir Al-Ghusoun, north of Tulkarm."In a previous statement, the Ministry declared "the martyrdom of the young man, Hamza Ibrahim Muhammad Bashkar (30 years old), who was shot dead by occupation forces near the town of Huwwara yesterday evening (Friday)."The Ministry of Health did not disclose details about Bashkar's martyrdom, but a journalist from Nablus mentioned the that the story circulated on Friday evening without any official announcement. The same source states that "the occupation army is detaining the body of the martyr who allegedly attempted to carry out a stabbing attack."According to the Palestinian Society Prisoners' Club, the number of arrests increased on Saturday to 4,520 after 16 Palestinians were arrested from various governorates in the West Bank on Friday/Saturday night.