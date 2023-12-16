Türkiye Making Efforts To Restore 'Grain Deal,' End War - Defense Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Türkiye continues to make efforts to restore the Black Sea Grain Initiative and end the Russian-Ukrainian war in accordance with the principle of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

That's according to Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Regarding the ongoing conflicts between Ukraine and Russia, we as Türkiye have continued our efforts under the leadership of our president to find a solution to this crisis from day one. In this context, we declare that Ukraine's territorial integrity must be protected at every level and every site. We want this war, which affects the whole world, to end as soon as possible," Guler said.

Türkiye is also continuing its efforts to resume the work of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"We continue our efforts to restore the Black Sea Grain Agreement, which was implemented under the coordination of our country and with its effectiveness made a significant contribution to overcoming the grain crisis," the minister said.