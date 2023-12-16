KSR: Ship Sailed From Turkiye To Egypt Providing Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Society for Relief (KSR) announced Saturday the launch of the "Gaza ship" loaded with relief materials and humanitarian donations, sailing from the Turkish Mersin port towards Egypt's Al-Arish port in preparation for the ship to enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing.

In a press statement to KUNA, KSR Director General Abdulaziz Al-Obaid said, before the ship's departure, that the ship will sail with about 1,200 tons of various necessary relief materials, most notably food, medicine and shelter.

The ship carried about 525 tons of flour, water, and basic foodstuffs suitable for over a year, and about 75 tons of necessary medical supplies, in addition to 540 tons of shelter and hygiene packages that included mattresses, covers, beds, pillows, tents and about 60,000 pieces of winter clothing weighing about 60 tons, he added.

Speaking to KUNA, Deputy Director General of KSR Omar Al-Thuwaini, also supervisor of the "Gaza Ship" campaign, said that the ship's cargo is scheduled to be unloaded after a few days at Al-Arish, then re-shipped and brought overland to Gaza via Rafah.

Al-Thuwaini commended the efforts made by the government ministries in Kuwait, led by the ministries of foreign affairs and social affairs, the efforts of Kuwaiti charitable societies as well as the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC), and those responsible for managing the Turkish ports.

KSR signed an executive contract with TRC following a campaign in which 30 Kuwaiti charitable societies participated.

The terms of the contract stipulate cooperation in operating a ship loaded with necessary relief materials for the people of Gaza, in which TRC bears the burden of purchasing relief materials, shipping them to Turkish ports, and then unloading them in Egyptian ports, then re-shipped and brought into Gaza via Rafah, as KSR covers more than two-thirds of the total cost for all stages of shipping and management. (end)

