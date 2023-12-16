               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Prime Minister Of Republic Of Azerbaijan Left On Working Visit To Moscow


12/16/2023 9:16:07 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov left today on a working visit to the Russian Federation, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

MENAFN16122023000195011045ID1107606713

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search