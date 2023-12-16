Prime Minister Of Republic Of Azerbaijan Left On Working Visit To Moscow

( MENAFN - AzerNews) Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov left today on a working visit to the Russian Federation, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

