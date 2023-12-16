Azerbaijani Judoka Starts Fighting At European Open Championship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Open European Judo Championship will start today in
Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan will be represented by Idayat Heydarov in the men's
competition.
The athlete, competing in the 73kg weight category, will start
the fight from 1/8 finals. The three-time European champion will
meet in the first meeting with the winner of the pair Husniddin
Kerimov (Czech Republic) / Ferdinand Karapetyan (Armenia).
The competition began at 13:30 Baku time.
