Nine New HD Channels Added To Es'hailsat

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Satellite Company (Es'hailSat) announced on Thursday nine new HD TV channels would be accessible on its Es'hail 2, positioned at the 26 East hotspot and covering the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

CEO of EshailSat, Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, said the diverse range of programs and depth of the channel bouquet is fully consistent with the groups approach to providing high-quality content across the region.

The nine new channels from Rotana Group network come as part of an EshailSat-Rotana multi-channel, multi-year deal.