Azerbaijani FM Addresses BSEC Council Of Foreign Ministers


12/15/2023 8:10:08 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made a speech at the 47th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC) held in the format of videoconference, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend .

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated the fraternal Republic of Türkiye on its successful and lively chairmanship of the BSEC in 2023, saying that Türkiye's efforts to convert the BSEC into an organization focused on practical collaboration and concrete initiatives are commendable.

Will be updated

