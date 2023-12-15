Azerbaijani FM Addresses BSEC Council Of Foreign Ministers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made a speech at the 47th meeting
of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Black Sea Economic
Cooperation Organization (BSEC) held in the format of
videoconference, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend .
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated the fraternal Republic of
Türkiye on its successful and lively chairmanship of the BSEC in
2023, saying that Türkiye's efforts to convert the BSEC into an
organization focused on practical collaboration and concrete
initiatives are commendable.
Will be updated
MENAFN15122023000187011040ID1107603541
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.