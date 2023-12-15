Haryana To Soon Have Own State Song

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 15 (IANS) Haryana will soon get its own state song reflecting the rich history, heritage and vibrant culture of the state, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said while introducing a proposal on the first day of the winter session of Vidhan Sabha here.

Three songs chosen by the government were played in the House that would decide on one song to be officially declared as the state song.

The song encapsulates the state's rich history, heritage and culture, symbolizing a significant cultural milestone for the state.

While presenting the proposal, the Chief Minister said though Haryana came into existence on November 1, 1966, the sacred land of Haryana has been the centre of“our history, tradition and culture” since the pre-Vedic period.

“Haryana today is recognised as one of the foremost states in Bharat. The people of Haryana have always made several sacrifices in defending the nation and significantly contributed in nation building,” he said.

“Haryana has its own emblem, it does not have a state song that represents its history and culture and embodies the virtues and contributions of its people. The state song once adopted will provide a new proud identity to all Haryanvis irrespective of their caste, gender, religion or economic status,” said Khattar.

He further said the song options have been chosen through an elaborate process from amongst 204 entries submitted by the people in response to public invitation through newspaper advertisements.

“The song was adopted initially for a period of one year as the state song of Haryana. I hope the state song will represent the collective will of the people of Haryana whom we all represent,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said the members should share their opinions after reviewing these songs on December 19. In addition, if they wish to propose a new draft of the song, they are encouraged to do so.

