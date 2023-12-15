Hungary Blocks €50 Billion From EU Budget For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At a meeting of the European Council, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán vetoed the allocation of 50 billion euros from the EU budget to help Ukraine.

He announced this on the social network X, Ukrinform reported.

“Summary of the nightshift: veto for the extra money to Ukraine, veto for the MFF review. We will come back to the issue next year in the EUCO after proper preparation”, Orbán wrote.

blocks €50 billion from EU budget for Ukrain

As reported, the heads of state and government of the EU countries, who continued to meet in Brussels until late at night on Thursday and Friday, failed to reach an unanimous decision on the adoption of the updated EU multi-annual budget.