China, Kyrgyzstan Sign Mou To Co-Work Transport Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 15. China and
Kyrgyzstan have agreed to cooperate on implementing projects in the
transport sector, Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan,
a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Ministry,
Keiji Business Investment, a Kyrgyz company, and China Railway
Eryuan Engineering Group Co. (CREEC) to carry out comprehensive
transport infrastructure projects.
The purpose of the agreement is to facilitate future mutually
beneficial cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China, with an
emphasis on priority areas of collaboration in comprehensive
transportation infrastructure projects in the fields of industry,
trade, and tourism. This effort is a component of the worldwide
"One Belt, One Road" initiative.
During the signing, it was stated that the parties are looking
into the implementation of an industrial park project, which
includes the construction of an industrial production zone
encompassing factories for solar panels, textile manufacturing,
food processing, electric vehicle production, sanitary equipment
manufacturing, and nonferrous metal processing. There are also
proposals to build multi-purpose logistic facilities and
warehouses.
