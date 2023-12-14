Princess Royal Of UK To Visit Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, Dec 14 (Daily Mirror) – Royal Highness Princess Anne, the Princess Royal of the United Kingdom will visit Sri Lanka from 10 -13 January 2024. She will be accompanied by her spouse Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

Princess Anne has been invited by the Government of Sri Lanka to participate in events connected with the 75th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom (UK).

