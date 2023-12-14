(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newly Released From Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Is the end near?

Sheila Sommer Lamb's debut book, Yet Another "End Times" Book: Is 2024 the Beginning of the Tribulation?, offers readers a meticulously crafted timeline to the Second Coming of Christ. Fear not - the second coming does not mean the end of the world.

The book, standing on Lamb's two decades of meticulous research, offers a prophetic timeline to the Second Coming of Christ. Guided by the prophecies of Daniel and the rich history of Jerusalem, Yet Another "End Times" Book creates a map from the ancient times of 700 BC to the imminent future and Armageddon.

Though the Bible discusses the“doom” of the world at length, Lamb's book pushes past the darkness of the battles of Armageddon, turning the narrative from doom to hope! She reminds readers of the resurgence of life that is to come with the rebuilding of the temple. Her refreshing perspective promises a revelation that extends beyond the doom and gloom typically associated with the end times and includes how God's grace will be among us in the aftermath of our Lord's return.

Yet Another“End Times” Book: Is 2024 the Beginning of the Tribulation? is available for purchase online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble . For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms:

Facebook: Sheila Sommer Lamb

Twitter: @slamb39_

About the Author:

Sheila Sommer Lamb, a devoted resident of Cincinnati, Ohio, cherished her career serving the developmentally disabled. Her spiritual journey led her to spend over two decades meticulously researching Biblical prophecies and Jerusalem's history. Lamb's in-depth study, under divine guidance, resulted in Yet Another "End Times" Book: Is 2024 the Beginning of the Tribulation?, her profound exploration into eschatology.

Attachment

Yet Another“End Times” Book: Is 2024 the Beginning of the Tribulation?

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing ...