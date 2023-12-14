Veteran Hindi Poet-Writer-Satirist Madhup Pandey Dies At 82

(MENAFN- IANS) Nagpur, Dec 14 (IANS) Veteran Hindi litterateur Madhup Pandey -- the 'guru' of Union minister Nitin Gadkari -- passed away following a brief illness at his residence early on Thursday, his close friends said here.

He was 82 and is survived by his wife Madhulika and daughter Madhuli, said a family acquaintance.

Pandey's last rites were performed at the Ambazari Ghat crematorium on Thursday evening in the presence of a large number of literary figures, Hindi scholars, friends and fans.

As per his last wishes, Pandey's eyes were donated since he desired“to see people smiling with his eyes” after his demise.

A prolific writer, poet and satirist in Hindi, he was conferred with several prestigious honours, including the Maharashtra State Sahitya Academy Hindi Sevi Award, SahityaShri, Hasya Ratna, and Vidarbha Hindi Sahitya Award, among others.

He was the co-director of the first World Hindi Conference and participated in or organised several other national and international literary meets, programmes etc.

Among his students in the college days was the present Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, who paid a touching tribute to "My Guru, Madhup Pandey Sir” of many years.

Gadkari said that by participating in literary meets in India and abroad, "Pandey Sir had created a huge fan following" through his poetry.

“His literature was honoured with many awards. Being his student, I also enjoyed his literature... May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear this loss,” said Gadkari.

The Working President of Maharashtra State Sahitya Academy, Sheetala Prasad Dubey, and Executive Member, Gajanan Mahapurkar, also paid tributes to Pandey, his works and his legacy.

