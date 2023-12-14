Baku Prepares Response To Armenia's Proposals For Peace Agreement

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan that the package of proposals we received from Armenia is not the same as before, Azernews reports.

''There is optimism in the package of new proposals.''

According to J. Bayramov, these steps can move forward the issues with the negative past step by step: "If Armenia shows respect to international law, not to its desires, it is possible to achieve a positive result."

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that the results of peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia will decide whether to open the border with Armenia or not.