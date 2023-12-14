Baku Prepares Response To Armenia's Proposals For Peace Agreement

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint
press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan that the
package of proposals we received from Armenia is not the same as
before, Azernews reports.
''There is optimism in the package of new proposals.''
According to J. Bayramov, these steps can move forward the
issues with the negative past step by step: "If Armenia shows
respect to international law, not to its desires, it is possible to
achieve a positive result."
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that the results of
peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia will decide whether to
open the border with Armenia or not.
