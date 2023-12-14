Armenia's Proposal To Withdraw Troops Of Both Countries From Border Is Unacceptable: FM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that
Armenia's proposal to withdraw troops of both countries from the
border is unacceptable for official Baku, Azernews reports.
The minister said at a joint press conference with his Turkish
counterpart Hakan Fidan on December 14 that the
Azerbaijani-Armenian border is not delimited.
"If troops are withdrawn from the undelimitated border, who will
give guarantees that nothing will happen there? This proposal is
unacceptable for the Azerbaijani side. The Azerbaijani army is
defending its borders today. I do not agree with the statement of
the Armenian Foreign Minister regarding the withdrawal of troops
from the border.
After 30 years, the Azerbaijani army has restored its borders at
the cost of the lives of Martyrs. Azerbaijani borders can be
protected only by Azerbaijani soldiers," the minister said.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the region is
closer than ever to achieving peace and security.
"Relations between our brotherly countries are deepening day by
day. We are working to fulfil all provisions of the Shusha
Declaration," Minister said
The Turkish Foreign Minister added that today, the security of
energy and communication routes is one of the most important issues
in the world.
"We believe that the process of transporting Caspian oil via
TANAP to Turkiye and from there to Europe will be expanded."
The minister emphasised that the 44-day Patriotic War created
new opportunities for the region.
"The sides should do their best to ensure peace and stability in
the region. Unfortunately, the Armenian diaspora continues to make
provocations against Azerbaijan in Europe. However, Armenia should
have made efforts to normalise relations [with Azerbaijan] and sign
a peace agreement. The region is closer than ever to achieving
peace and security, and we will continue cooperation with
Azerbaijan in this direction," Fidan said.
