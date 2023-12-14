Taiwan's high-tech economy challenges cybersecurity vulnerabilities amid growing threats

(MENAFN) Taiwan's robust USD760 billion high-tech economy, underpinned by its financial system, faces a pressing vulnerability—its susceptibility to advanced cyber threats. Concerns are mounting over the potential ramifications of a full-scale Chinese cyberattack that could disrupt Taiwan's currency and financial markets. Recognizing this threat, the Taiwanese government, alongside financial institutions in Taipei, has engaged in consultations with information security experts from the US Department of the Treasury. Additionally, collaboration with the American cybersecurity firm Sim SpaceCore is underway to conduct simulated cyberattacks and enhance Taiwan's defensive capabilities against potential cyber threats.



Reports from Bloomberg News Agency highlight the strategic initiatives being taken to address this vulnerability. The simulations, conducted in collaboration with US experts, aim to equip Taiwan with proactive measures to counter and respond effectively to cyberattacks. The focus is on fortifying the nation's financial infrastructure, a cornerstone of its economic strength, against potential disruptions that could arise from sophisticated cyber intrusions.



Team T5 Consulting estimates a staggering increase of over 100 percent in state-sponsored cyberattacks over the past three years. Furthermore, cybersecurity company ForintNet reveals that Taiwan has borne the brunt of approximately 55 percent of malicious software threats monitored in the Asia-Pacific region this year. The Ministry of Digital Affairs in Taiwan emphasizes that most cyberattacks are centered around the theft of sensitive information, with the frequency of such incidents intensifying in response to geopolitical events.



An illustrative example cited is the notable surge in cyberattacks during the visit of former US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei in August 2022. The incidents escalated to 23 times the previous peak, underscoring the correlation between geopolitical events and the heightened vulnerability of Taiwan's digital landscape. In response, the nation's cybersecurity efforts are becoming increasingly sophisticated, reflecting a concerted commitment to fortifying its financial and economic pillars against potential cyber threats.

