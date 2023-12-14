Ietibar Lands Zekreet Cup With Commanding Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ali Bin Saeed Aljafali Al Nuaimi-owned Ietibar maintained her brilliant run this season to claim the Zekreet Cup, storming to win in the Local Purebred Arabian Handicap at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

The Ahmed Kobeissi-trained mare with Faleh Bughanaim in the saddle recorded a commanding four-length win over Habes, steered by Soufiane Saadi, in the 1200m feature race to mark the second successive victory after the Asherij Cup glory in October at the same venue.

Trainer Kobeissi also returned with the double following the feature as Royal Rose under Ivan Rossi also registered a win in the Local Thoroughbred Handicap 30-50 (Class 5).

The Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's 14th Al Rayyan Meeting also turned out to be remarkable for trainer Owaida Salem Al Hajri and Qatari jockey Abdulla Rashid Al Hajri.

The duo celebrated a hat-trick of victories after Account raced to a one-length win in Thoroughbred Graduation Plate in day's penultimate race.

They got their first title through Shobrom in the Thoroughbred Handicap 0-75 before Boogie Time handed the pair a second victory after prevailing in the Thoroughbred Handicap 0-75.

Little Lips with Lukas Delozier in the saddle kick started the nine-race day, winning the Thoroughbred Handicap 45-65 by three lengths.

Giuseppe Cultraro then rode Casimir De Codines with a massive nine-length win in the Purebred Arabian Handicap 45-65 before Overrule and Haraiqu notched up victories.

The sixth Al Uqda Meeting will be held today with seven races on the card. Action, which will get underway at 1pm, will culminate with the Thoroughbreds (Class 2) – a 1300m feature race offering the Al Uqda 2yo Cup.

Mitwaa, Lightning Leo, Insignia, Hackman and Dark Points are among the entries vying for top prize in the QR100,000 contest.