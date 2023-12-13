Fan Leaders From Across Asia Count Down To The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

Doha, Qatar: Fan leaders from across Asia recently met up in Doha as excitement builds ahead of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023. A delegation of 27 fan leaders representing 20 countries took part in a three-day visit to learn more about what fans can expect when the tournament kicks off early next year.

Over the three days, fan leaders immersed themselves in local culture as they explored Qatar's unique attractions, while sampling traditional cuisine. A friendly match was also organised as part of the stadiums' tour, including a visit to Qatar's largest arena – the 88,000-seater Lusail Stadium that will host the opening and final matches of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

For Faisal Khalid, Fan Engagement Senior Manager of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Local Organizing Committee (LOC), building a network of supporters across the continent is key to the success of the tournament.“Fans are the pulse of the tournament. It is important that we identify areas that will make a difference to their stay and ensure an unforgettable experience. Every single fan is an ambassador of cultural exchange, and we hope that this exclusive visit served as a preview of the wider celebrations that await fans as part of the upcoming tournament,” said Khalid.

“This will be the first mega-sporting event to be organised after the World Cup, and we are excited to relive and recreate the same memories that are still so fresh in the minds of fans – many of whom will be returning to Qatar for the Asian Cup,” he added.

The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 will feature Asia's top 24 teams competing for glory, including former champions Korea Republic, IR Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Australia, as well as defending champion and host Qatar.

This edition will also mark the debut of Tajikistan, who will play their first AFC Asian Cup match against China PR at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium. For Behruz Hafizov, a Tajik fan leader, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for his country to be represented at an international stage.

“We are beyond excited to see Tajikstan play at the Asian Cup. The national team will enjoy tremendous support from fans, and I hope this motivates them to play well and make a strong impression in their first appearance. I can't wait to return to Qatar and be in the stands, and I hope my visit to Qatar would have inspired fans to join me in exploring this beautiful country,” said Hafizov.

Other countries looking to make a mark include Malaysia, who will be making their fourth appearance after a 16-year absence at the championship. For Malaysian fan leader Mohamad Arif, support in the stands could inspire his national team to improve on their last showing.

“When Malaysia qualified for the Asian Cup, there were tears in everyone's eyes. It was an emotional journey for both the team and fans alike,” said Arif during his first visit to Qatar.“Our biggest dream is to watch the Malayan Tigers play at the stadium, and it would be surreal if they reached the quarterfinals. We might not be the largest crowd at the stands, but ours will certainly be the loudest,” he said.

For Indian fan leader, Hadiya Hakeem, who grew up and studied in Qatar, every visit to the country is nostalgic. Hakeem previously visited Qatar during the World Cup to participate in cultural performances and is excited to meet fans this time around as well.“I want fans to discover the beauty and culture of Qatar, just like I did when growing up here. It's always special to be back here, and especially see fans from across the world come together to celebrate football,” she said.

Hakeem looks forward to being at the stands when Blue Tigers will return to play on Qatari soil, after their appearance in the 2011 edition of the Asian Cup that was also hosted by Qatar.“This will be the first time that Blue Tigers will be playing in World Cup venues – watching them play will be a dream come true,” she added.

Shin Park, an active South Korean fan leader, will also be returning to Qatar to watch her first ever AFC Asian Cup.

Having previously experienced the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, she believes fans will be impressed by the tournament's compact nature:“I have attended several international tournaments across the globe, but I am always fascinated by how easy it is to get around in Qatar.”

“The stadiums are easily accessible by the metro, which allows you to meet and interact with fans along the way and revel in the festive atmosphere. I am glad that Qatar is hosting yet another big championship after the World Cup,” said Park.

Qatar is set to host the AFC Asian Cup for a record third time after successfully hosting it in 1988 and 2011. A total of 51 matches will be played across nine stadiums from 12 January to 10 February 2024.

For more information about the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, visit and follow @Qatar2023 on X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.