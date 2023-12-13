Expo 2023 Doha To Host Fashion Show Tonight

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Green Fashion will be in spotlight at Ennat Expo in the Cultural Zone of Expo 2023 Doha today, December 13, 2023.

Qatar Green Fashion Show 2023 will take place at the venue from 6:30pm to 7:45pm while there will be a workshop starting from 5pm introducing visitors to green sustainable fashion, zero waste and upcycling. The venue will be a chance for visitors to be part of workshops, installations and talk shows, all with focus on environment sustainability.

"Experience the allure of eco-conscious style at Expo 2023 Doha's Green Fashion Night, 13 December 2023, featuring exclusive activities such as a sustainable fashion workshop and a showcase of Qatar's Green Fashion exhibition. Come and immerse yourself in the elegance of fashion with a focus on environmental sustainability," the expo wrote on its social media as it invited visitors for the show.

Meanwhile this weekend British Embassy will hold UK Garden Street Art Workshops by Wing Lo in the the United Kingdom Pavilion at the Expo. The street art workshop will be held on December 14 (4pm-6pm), 15 (3pm-5pm and 7pm-9pm) and 16 (3pm-5pm).