Fluid Watercraft Relocates To Franklinton, North Carolina To Expand Operations

FLUID Watercraft Patrol 29 during a department demonstration day

FLUID Watercraft Logo

FRANKLINTON, NC, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Fluid Watercraft, a leading commercial rigid inflatable boat (RIB) building company, has announced its relocation from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to Franklinton, North Carolina. The move comes as part of the company's expansion plans to better serve its growing customer base and meet the increasing demand for its premium RIBs.Originally founded in Ft. Lauderdale, Fluid Watercraft has established itself as a trusted name in the industry, building high-quality RIBs for law enforcement, fire rescue, military, and commercial use. With its move to Franklinton, the company aims to further enhance its production capabilities and cater to a wider range of customers.The new facility in Franklinton boasts a larger production space, allowing Fluid Watercraft to increase its production capacity and offer a wider range of RIB models. This move also brings new jobs to the area, contributing to the economic growth of Franklin County."We are excited to announce our relocation to Franklinton, North Carolina. This move marks a significant milestone for Fluid Watercraft as we continue to grow and expand our operations.“Our new facility will enable us to better serve our customers and meet the increasing demand for our premium RIBs," said Boyd Tomkies, CEO of Fluid Watercraft.The relocation to Franklinton, North Carolina is a strategic move for Fluid Watercraft, positioning the company for continued success and growth in the years to come. With its commitment to quality and innovation, Fluid Watercraft is set to make a significant impact in the RIB industry and continue to provide premium products for its customers.About Fluid Watercraft: Fluid Watercraft is a commercial rigid inflatable boat building company with headquarters in Franklinton, North Carolina. With decades of experience in manufacturing, their expert team of designers and engineers build large premium RIBs for law enforcement, commercial, and military use.All Fluid Watercraft vessels include a vacuum infused fiberglass hull, a removable main buoyancy tube made from the highest quality military-grade ORCA Hypalon Fabric, and U.S. manufactured EPA/ABYC/USCG compliant components and structures. Each model also has plenty of storage space for personal flotation devices, life cells, and fire extinguishers, making them ready for any mission. For more information, please visit fluidboats .

