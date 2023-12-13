Madan Padaki Of Tie Bangalore Appointed To Tie Global Board Of Trustees

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) TiE Bangalore proudly announces the election of Mr. Madan Padaki, the President of TiE Bangalore, to the Global Board of Trustees at TiE Global.

With an illustrious career spanning pioneering ventures and foundations, Mr. Padaki stands as a luminary in the entrepreneurial landscape. His dynamic roles as the Founder & CEO of 1BRIDGE, Managing Trustee of Head Held High Foundation, and Co-founder of GAME - Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) exemplify his commitment to fostering innovation and social change.

Mr. Padaki's journey is marked by milestones, including the co-founding of MeritTrac Services, Asia's largest skills assessment company, subsequently acquired by Manipal Education. His expertise extends further as Co-founder & Director of Sylvant Advisors and Strategic Advisor & Board Member of YuWaah India at UNICEF/UNICEF.

His global influence is underscored by keynote addresses at international forums and a distinguished invitation by Prime Minister Modi to the Champions of Change Conclave in 2017. This recognition culminated in the Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award in January 2021, presented by India CSR Network.

A Mechanical Engineering graduate from NIE, University of Mysore, coupled with a Post-graduate Diploma in Management from SPJIMR SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai, Mr. Padaki's multidisciplinary background mirrors his passion for entrepreneurship and social innovation.

In anticipation of the #TiE Global Summit 2024 in Bangalore and Mysore, TiE Bangalore gears up to soar to greater heights under Mr. Padaki's leadership. His representation on the TiE Global Board reinforces TiE Bangalore's commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship and fostering vibrant ecosystems.

About TiE Global & TiE Banglore:



The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Global is the largest non-profit organization and has amazing networking effect. TiE connects the entire entrepreneurship ecosystem from early-stage entrepreneurs, serial entrepreneurs, professionals at leading corporations, venture capital, angel investors, and thought leaders among others. The organization emphasizes the spirit of giving in all aspects of their work.



The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Bangalore was founded in 1999 as one of India's first TiE chapters with Nandan Nilekani as the Founding President. TiE Bangalore boasts a strong network of over 200 Charter Members, 600+ Associate Members and 200+ Student Members. TiE Bangalore has also engaged deeply with over 300+ start-ups through various cohorts such as TiE Women, EdTech, Healthcare, Matrix Awards, VentuRISE, Sanjeevini SRLM, and more, providing valuable support and guidance to these budding entrepreneurs. The organization has conducted 250+ events, reaching out to over 35,000 entrepreneurs, creating a vibrant ecosystem for learning and networking.



