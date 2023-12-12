Swiss Company To Send 60 Mine Clearance Vehicles To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Swiss company Global Clearance Solutions (GCS) plans to deliver 60 mine clearance vehicles to Ukraine by mid-2024.

The company announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“By mid-2024, we will have delivered sixty demining platforms to Ukraine, helping create safe environments, facilitate recovery for civilians and save lives,” the company said.

In May, the GCS leadership announced its intention to transfer about 20 demining vehicles to Ukraine during 2023. The vehicles will be used to clear mines and unexploded ordnance from agricultural land and critical infrastructure in the de-occupied districts of Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions.

As reported, in November, the Swiss company Global Clearance Solutions (GCS) opened a service center for unmanned demining vehicles in Ukraine.

The center's task is to advise Ukrainian specialists and assist with the maintenance and repair of GCS-200 demining vehicles, the first of which are already operating in Ukraine and are deployed, in particular, by the State Emergency Service and the Nibulon agricultural holding.

The German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and the German state-owned development bank (KFW DEG) are funding the order for mine clearance vehicles.

According to preliminary estimates, approximately 174,000 square km in Ukraine are potentially contaminated with explosive ordnance.

Photo: GCS