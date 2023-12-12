UN Refugee Agency Honors Kuwait Charity Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Tuesday chairman of the Kuwait's Sheikh Abdullah Al-Nouri Charity Society Jamal Al-Nouri.

The honoring came at the UNHCR headquarters in Geneva in recognition of the Kuwaiti charity's contribution to supporting refugees and displaced persons through its three-year partnership with the UNHCR.

Speaking to KUNA by phone, Al-Nouri said that the awarding by High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, reflects both sides' joint efforts of humanitarian partnership and giving.

He underlined commitment to maintaining partnership and communication with major humanitarian agencies, chiefly the UNHCR.

For his part, the Kuwaiti charity's Director-General Waleed Al-Seif said the awarding has capped the society's efforts and cooperation with the UN agency to support refugees and displaced persons in Jordan and Lebanon.

It also mirrors Kuwait's record of charitable and humanitarian initiatives and endeavors aiming at providing aid for all those in need across the world, he added.

Bilateral partnerships were made in two phases: the first was during the winter of 2021 amid the outbreak of the Coronavirus epidemic, benefitting around 2,053 Syrian refugee families in Jordan, while a six-month agreement signed in 2022 served 2,082 families, at a value of USD 500,000, he said.

The late agreement of 2023 aimed at offering cash aid to more than 2,200 Syrian refugee families living at unplanned refugee camps in Lebanon, he said.

He noted that his charity's projects are meant to serve UN sustainable development goals, mainly the eradication of poverty and famine and the provision of health care, good education, clean water, suitable jobs and sustainable cities. (end)

slm









