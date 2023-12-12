NBO Offers Digital Loan Top-Up Through Its Intuitive NBO App

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Muscat: The National Bank of Oman (NBO), as part of its efforts to enhance the banking experience, offers loan top-up through the NBO app, enabling its customers easy access to additional loans through a user-friendly and streamlined digital process. NBO loan top-up, a unique feature offered for personal loans, while allows customers instantly apply for additional funds to their existing loans through simply accessing its intuitive mobile app. With this added feature, NBO customers can quickly process apply a loan top-up from the comfort of their homes.

Dr. Ali Al Shekaili, AGM – Head of Digital & EChannels, said:“NBO loan top-up feature, now available through our intuitive NBO app, will empower our customers to process loan add-ups more quickly. This innovative addition will enable our valued customers to effortlessly avail loans instantly in a more convenient, faster, and efficient way. We believe in empowering our customers with flexibility in their financial choices. NBO continues to redefine convenience in banking by providing a hassle-free digital experience. We offer our thanks to the Oman Credit and Financial Information Center (Mala'a) for their support for us during the stages of work on launching this service.”

This digital loan top-up is available exclusively to active and employed customers at NBO. To qualify, customers must have a current, salaried status and maintain a running personal loan without any defaults. Eligibility is determined based on these foundational criteria, with additional policy considerations taken into account, while retired customers are excluded from this benefit.

Through this one-time process, eligible customers can apply for their loan top-up on the NBO app and submit the application form in a few quick steps applicant has to first confirm their employer and loan details. Then they need to select the desired loan amount and tenure, and undergo a Mala'a credit check, which is a credit score evaluated by the Oman Credit and Financial Information Centre, to confirm final eligibility.

Next, the applicant needs to provide an insurance declaration. Once an OTP confirmation is received, the application can be submitted online. Within 30 days of submission, the customer has the flexibility to visit the branch at any time and submit essential documents such as a salary certificate, signature verification, and updated insurance, if required. Following the successful verification of the documents, the loan will be disbursed easily within one working day.

NBO is a leading financial institution dedicated to providing innovative banking solutions to its customers. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, NBO continues to push the boundaries of traditional banking, embracing digital technologies to deliver a seamless and convenient banking experience. Comprehensive details regarding NBO's array of accounts, products, and exclusive offers are readily accessible at , available through direct communication with the NBO Call Centre or via the user-friendly NBO App.