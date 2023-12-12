ACTIVE Launches Improved Disposal Cleaner Tablets With Improved Foaming Formula

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ACTIVE, a leading brand in appliance cleaning products, is pleased to announce the release of their updated Disposal Cleaner tablets with an improved formula that generates even more foam. These tablets are specifically designed to provide a superior cleaning for kitchen sink waste disposals, leaving them fresh and odor-free.The newly enhanced Disposal Cleaner from ACTIVE is an all-in-one solution for maintaining the functionality and cleanliness of garbage disposal units. With their scrubbing foam and citrus scent, these tablets work to eliminate grime residue from food waste and grease that can accumulate over time . By using these tablets regularly, homeowners can ensure their sink disposals are not only clean but also odor-free."We are always dedicated to providing our customers with the highest quality products that make their lives easier," said a customer relations representative from ACTIVE. "The enhanced Disposal Cleaner tablets are a result of listening to our loyal customers and their valuable feedback. We are excited to introduce this improved formula that produces more foam, elevating the cleaning experience for our customers."ACTIVE Disposal Cleaner is designed to be simple to use. To achieve a sparkling clean and fresh-smelling kitchen sink disposal, just place a tablet into the disposal while it is running. As the tablet dissolves, it creates a powerful cleaning foam that fills the disposal, reaching every nook and cranny. This unique foam formula effectively removes stubborn grime, ensuring optimal disposal performance and eliminating unpleasant odors.The updated Disposal Cleaner tablets from ACTIVE help alleviate worries about foul smells coming from kitchen garbage disposals. The tablets' citrus scent leaves behind a pleasant aroma, adding to the cleanliness effect. Additionally, the enhanced formula is tough on grime but gentle on the disposal, ensuring longevity and efficiency.ACTIVE Garbage Disposal Cleaner tablets are now available for purchase on Amazon, making it convenient for customers to experience the benefits of this cleaning solution. Each package contains 24 tablets, providing a full one year supply to maintain a clean and fresh kitchen sink disposal.About ACTIVEACTIVE is a trusted brand specializing in home and commercial cleaning products that are designed to make cleaning tasks easier and more efficient. With a commitment to quality and innovation, ACTIVE is dedicated to providing customers with products that deliver outstanding results.

