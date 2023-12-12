Bharat Through The Lens Of Bhanu Athaiya Exhibition Is Set To Open Its Doors In Goa

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) December 2023 – The much anticipated "Bharat Through the Lens of Bhanu Athaiya" exhibition is set to open its doors from December 7th to 31st at Aguad, Candolim in Goa. Organized by Princeps, this exhibition offers a captivating glimpse into the life and works of Bhanu Athaiya, the revolutionary costume designer and the first Indian to win an Oscar Award.



Visitors will encounter a rich display of Athaiya's thoroughly preserved legacy spanning eight decades. From stunning costumes and sketchbooks to family heirlooms and early artwork, this exhibition showcases the diverse aspects of her illustrious career.



Curated by Princess Brijeshwari Kumari Gohil, the exhibition dives into Athaiya's journey from Kolhapur's princely state to her groundbreaking role in the Progressive Artists' Group in Bombay. It unveils her evolution as the most favored and loved costume designer in Hindi cinema, portraying her profound love and vision for India through different phases of her life.



Princess Gohil highlighted, "This exhibition pays tribute to Athaiya's lasting impact on Indian fashion. Her designs have influenced trends that resonate even today. Athaiya was an influencer ahead of her time, creating clothes that symbolize elegance and grace, setting a new standard in terms of fashion"



The exhibition's uniqueness lies in its extensive collection of objects, offering a comprehensive understanding of Athaiya's immense contribution to Indian cinema and fashion. Additionally, talks by prominent personalities like Zeenat Aman, sharing their experiences with the designer, promise an intimate glimpse into Athaiya's legacy.



This exhibition aims to honor Athaiya's legacy by ensuring her invaluable contributions are remembered and celebrated. It serves as a tribute to her unparalleled achievements and influence in shaping Indian fashion.



For an immersive experience of the life and works of Bhanu Athaiya, visit the "Bharat Through the Lens of Bhanu Athaiya" exhibition in Goa from December 7th to 31st at Aguad, Candolim.



About Bhanu Athaiya-



Bhanu Athaiya was a groundbreaking Indian costume designer who made history as the first Indian to win an Oscar Award. Her exceptional talent and meticulous craftsmanship earned her the prestigious Oscar for Best Costume Design for her work in the film "Gandhi" in 1983. Over her illustrious five-decade career in Bollywood, Athaiya's remarkable attention to detail and ability to breathe life into characters through her costumes left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Her legacy as a pioneer in costume design continues to inspire and influence aspiring artists in the industry.

