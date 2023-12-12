OAPEC Council Agreed To Hold Next Meeting In Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- The Council of Ministers of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) approved on Tuesday, holding its next meeting in Kuwait at the end of 2024.

In a statement, OAPEC said that the agreement came during the discussion of the 111th agenda Ministerial Council, which was related to the work and activity of the organization in Doha, in the presence of the oil and energy ministers of the member states.

The statement added that the organization's Council of Ministers held its 111th meeting yesterday, headed by the Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil, Hayyan Al-Sawad, as Iraq's representative in the organization's Council of Ministers.

He explained that the meeting discussed the organization's draft estimated budget for the year 2024, in addition to developing its work and restructuring it, developing its activities, and reconsidering the systems and laws that govern its work in a way that is compatible with the challenges and new developments in the field of energy.

The meeting reviewed also steps that were taken regarding developing the infrastructure of information technology systems within the organization, in addition to following up on the activation of Cabinet Resolution No. (4/107) regarding (the Green Middle East Initiative).

Participants also reviewed the report by OAPEC Secretary-General Jamal Al-Loughani, and discussed the activities of the General Secretariat, represented in the preparation of economic and technical studies, including reports following up on global petroleum conditions, environmental affairs and climate change, along with progress on the work of the Information Bank.

The meeting also issued a number of ministerial decisions related to some of the topics on its agenda, and the Organization's General Secretariat undertaking measures to put those decisions into actual implementation. (end)

