National Leader Heydar Aliyev's Memory Honored In Korea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

A memorial event dedicated to the memory of National Leader of Heydar Aliyev was held in Seoul under the organization of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Korea. At the event, a minute of silence honored the National Leader's memory, Azernews reports.

Ambassador Ramin Hasanov noted the irreplaceable role of outstanding statesman Heydar Aliyev in the history of Azerbaijani statehood and political heritage of the National Leader. He noted the year 2023, coinciding with Heydar Aliyev's 100th jubilee, was declared the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in Azerbaijan by the relevant Decree of President Ilham Aliyev as a sign of respect to the National Leader's irreplaceable services to Azerbaijan. The diplomat emphasized that the name of Heydar Aliyev, who was managed to lead Azerbaijan out of a very difficult situation and save our statehood, has become a symbol of modern and strong Azerbaijan.

The Ambassador emphasized that Ilham Aliyev continues to pursue the policy with skill and foresight, the political line laid down by the National Leader. The restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country under the leadership of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev is proof of this. The diplomat noted that Azerbaijan is currently making efforts to achieve sustainable peace in the region, as well as trying to normalize relations with Armenia and sign a peace agreement in the near future.

This was followed by a short documentary depicting the National Leader's foreign policy activities and diplomatic efforts.

The event continued with a commemorative concert of works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers performed by Korean musicians Park Jeong Ju, Yeon Kyung Kwon and Bo Bae Yoon.

The event was attended by heads and staff of accredited diplomatic missions in the Republic of Korea, representatives of socio-political, cultural, scientific and educational circles of Korea, media representatives and members of the Azerbaijani Diaspora.