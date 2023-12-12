National Leader Heydar Aliyev's Memory Honored In Korea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
A memorial event dedicated to the memory of National Leader of
Heydar Aliyev was held in Seoul under the organization of the
Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Korea. At the event, a
minute of silence honored the National Leader's memory, Azernews reports.
Ambassador Ramin Hasanov noted the irreplaceable role of
outstanding statesman Heydar Aliyev in the history of Azerbaijani
statehood and political heritage of the National Leader. He noted
the year 2023, coinciding with Heydar Aliyev's 100th jubilee, was
declared the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in Azerbaijan by the relevant
Decree of President Ilham Aliyev as a sign of respect to the
National Leader's irreplaceable services to Azerbaijan. The
diplomat emphasized that the name of Heydar Aliyev, who was managed
to lead Azerbaijan out of a very difficult situation and save our
statehood, has become a symbol of modern and strong Azerbaijan.
The Ambassador emphasized that Ilham Aliyev continues to pursue
the policy with skill and foresight, the political line laid down
by the National Leader. The restoration of territorial integrity
and sovereignty of our country under the leadership of President
and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev is proof of this. The
diplomat noted that Azerbaijan is currently making efforts to
achieve sustainable peace in the region, as well as trying to
normalize relations with Armenia and sign a peace agreement in the
near future.
This was followed by a short documentary depicting the National
Leader's foreign policy activities and diplomatic efforts.
The event continued with a commemorative concert of works by
Azerbaijani and foreign composers performed by Korean musicians
Park Jeong Ju, Yeon Kyung Kwon and Bo Bae Yoon.
The event was attended by heads and staff of accredited
diplomatic missions in the Republic of Korea, representatives of
socio-political, cultural, scientific and educational circles of
Korea, media representatives and members of the Azerbaijani
Diaspora.
MENAFN12122023000195011045ID1107579124
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.