Iran Showcases 3 New Radioisotopes For Cancer Treatment

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The Nuclear Science and Technology Research Institute of Iran presented 3 new radioisotopes at the 24th Exhibition of Research, Technology and Technical Market Achievements, Trend reports.

The radioisotopes (64Cu-DOTATATE, 64Cu-PSMA, 177Lu-CXCR4) are expected to be used for diagnosing and treating prostate cancer, tumor, and brain cancer.

The presentation was attended by Mohammad Eslami, Vice President of Iran and Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), and other officials.

The 24th Exhibition of Research, Technology and Technical Market Achievements, which started on December 11 in Tehran, will last for 3 days.

Iran aims to commercialize its nuclear industry by producing various products from its nuclear research.

According to Mohammad Eslami, Iran produces 60 types of radioisotopes and exports them to 9 countries. More than 210 medical centers benefit from Iranian-made radioisotopes.

---

