Iran Showcases 3 New Radioisotopes For Cancer Treatment

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The Nuclear
Science and Technology Research Institute of Iran presented 3 new
radioisotopes at the 24th Exhibition of Research, Technology and
Technical Market Achievements, Trend reports.
The radioisotopes (64Cu-DOTATATE,
64Cu-PSMA, 177Lu-CXCR4) are expected to be
used for diagnosing and treating prostate cancer, tumor, and brain
cancer.
The presentation was attended by Mohammad Eslami, Vice President
of Iran and Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI),
and other officials.
The 24th Exhibition of Research, Technology and Technical Market
Achievements, which started on December 11 in Tehran, will last for
3 days.
Iran aims to commercialize its nuclear industry by producing
various products from its nuclear research.
According to Mohammad Eslami, Iran produces 60 types of
radioisotopes and exports them to 9 countries. More than 210
medical centers benefit from Iranian-made radioisotopes.
---
