At COP 29 In Azerbaijan Move From Pledges To Actions Needed - Kenya's Representative

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 12. The 29th session of
the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (COP 29) in Azerbaijan will be needed to move from
pledges to actions, Joseph Njuguna from Kenya told reporters on the
sidelines of the COP28 in Dubai, Trend reports.
"We are at the forefront of climate initiatives. I support
Azerbaijan in hosting COP 29. We will need to move from ideas to
real actions. That's what we want to see. We need concrete pledges
turning into actions in financial sphere, especially for developing
countries. All we have now are pledges, but this is not enough," he
said.
Njuguna pointed out a need of actual financing the fight against
climate change.
"We are really suffering, we have a big gap between what is
expected and what has been provided. I hope I will have an
opportunity to attend COP 29 in Azerbaijan and make a presentation
there," he added.
The decision to host COP 29 in Azerbaijan was officially
announced in Dubai during the COP28 on December 11. The Eastern
European regional group has selected Azerbaijan to host the COP29
next year. COP 29 will take place in November 2024.
In addition to Azerbaijan, Armenia and Bulgaria put forth their
candidacies. However, on December 7, 2023, after direct
negotiations between the Administration of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of
Armenia, Armenia decided to withdraw its candidacy in support of
Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed suit and also withdrew its
candidacy.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN12122023000187011040ID1107576140
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.