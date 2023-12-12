New Vampire Trilogy In Indiegogo Prelaunch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Polestar Pictures formally announces its new vampire trilogy, beginning with“Vampire Penance: The Atonement of John Wolf.

- John Reign, DirectorSHARPSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Polestar Pictures, a leader in innovative filmmaking, announces the exciting production of a new vampire trilogy. With the film's esteemed Director, John Reign , and movie veteran Joe Sabatino at the helm, this series is set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of suspense, drama, love, and vampire lore.“We are honored to have Joe Sabatino, the Executive Producer of the Golden Globe-nominated TV series "Necessary Roughness," as a co-writer and consultant on this project,” remarked John Reign, the film's Director.“His expertise and insights are invaluable in bringing this trilogy to life.”To bring the magic of filmmaking closer to the community, Polestar Pictures is also opening its filming locations to families, couples, and corporate teams. This initiative offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the movie-making process.Visitors will have the unique opportunity to meet the film's Director, the Executive Producers, and Joe Sabatino, as well as interact with the dedicated cast and crew. From witnessing the art of special effects to observing the nuances of wardrobe and makeup, guests will gain a deeper appreciation for the intricacies involved in crafting a major film production.“We're also breaking away from traditional casting methods. Polestar Pictures is democratizing the opportunity for aspiring young actors to star in this thrilling new project,” according to Joe DiDonato, one of the film's executive producers. The company explained that it opened the casting call in its“Get Discovered” auditioning concept, where actors will submit their auditions virtually for voting. The cast will then be selected by the readers of its fan magazine and the general movie-going public.This upcoming vampire genre film is not just a cinematic endeavor; it's an immersive experience that blends the allure of the genre with the excitement of participatory casting. According to a company spokesperson, Polestar Pictures is dedicated to producing enthralling entertainment and fostering a community of film enthusiasts and aspiring actors.Polestar Pictures invites moviegoing audiences to immerse themselves in the thrilling world of vampire lore. Polestar Pictures is hosting a 'Family Adventure' raffle in anticipation of the launch. Fans who sign up on the prelaunch page ( ) stand a chance to win an exclusive, behind-the-scenes family experience.Adding to the excitement, Polestar Pictures plans to offer 'Romantic Weekend' getaways. These unique packages include a behind-the-scenes tour, offering an intimate glimpse into the filmmaking process, perfect for couples seeking a blend of romance and adventure.Polestar Pictures will also introduce an innovative 'Team Builder' experience for corporate teams. Companies can engage their teams in a creative and collaborative process, where they witness the making of a film and come together under the guidance of our director and crew to create their own short film. This initiative fosters team bonding and provides a hands-on understanding of movie-making.About Polestar PicturesPolestar Pictures stands at the forefront of cinematic innovation, blending compelling storytelling with immersive audience experiences. With a commitment to excellence and led by award-winning film director John Reign and industry veterans like Joe DiDonato, Mark Weis, and consultant Joe Sabatino, Polestar Pictures is dedicated to creating not just films but cultural phenomena. The upcoming vampire trilogy is a testament to their vision and creativity, promising to be a landmark series in the genre. For more information, visit .About The Vampire Penance Trilogy"Vampire Penance: The Atonement of John Wolf" opens with the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and jumps to 1985 Sharon, PA, USA.A 10-year-old girl wakes to a nightmare, her room invaded by unseen forces. Meanwhile, Killian, a Scottish vampire hunter, searches for vampire havens. He meets Ivory, a captivating vampire, in a bar that soon turns into a vampire slaughterhouse.Killian's confrontation leads to the bar's destruction. Under Nile, an ancient vampire's descendant, the surviving vampires plot human dominion.Tormented by his past, John Wolf meets Ivory, entering a world where reality and the supernatural merge, uncovering dark secrets.Talent Notes: This is for "Copy, Credit, Meals, Lodging." There will also be a set-aside from the proceeds of the film for cast and crew.The final actor selection will be based on community voting. Individuals and children submitting must sign consent forms in the audition package.

Vampire Penance: The Atonement of John Wolf