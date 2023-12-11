               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
PM Modi, Cong Chief Kharge Greet Sharad Pawar On His 83Rd Birthday


12/11/2023 11:30:19 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday greeted Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar on his birthday.

PM Modi took to X, and said, "My best wishes to Sharad Pawar Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life."

Kharge in a post on X in Marathi said, "Happy Birthday to Nationalist Congress Party President, former union minister, Sharad Pawar Ji. I wish him good health and long life."

Pawar, 83, has served as a chief minister of Maharashtra and Union minister. He is known to maintain friendly relations with leaders across party lines.

