Azerbaijani FM Takes Part In Eastern Partnership Ministerial Meeting (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Foreign Minister
of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov took part in the meeting of foreign
ministers of the Eastern Partnership countries as part of a working
visit to Brussels, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry.
The meeting, chaired by the High Representative of the European
Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borel, was
also attended by the Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement
of the European Commission Oliver Varhelyi, as well as the foreign
ministers of the member states of the European Union and the
Eastern Partnership.
The event began with a speech by High Representative Joseph
Borel and Commissioner Olivier Varhelyi.
The meeting discussed the current state of cooperation within
the EaP, future prospects for EU relations with partner countries,
and regional security issues.
In his speech during the event, Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the
meeting is an important opportunity to consider cooperation within
the EaP, as well as next steps.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated that it is important that the
priorities of the Eastern Partnership correspond to the realities
of the region, as well as ongoing regional initiatives, and
expressed confidence that this platform can make a positive
contribution to EU cooperation with the region through the right
approach and adaptation to modern trends in regional
development.
It was said that in accordance with the EU-Central Asia
Strategy, Azerbaijan fully supports and encourages cooperation with
Central Asian partners, as well as their potential participation in
relevant EaP activities, with the aim of expanding regional
transport, energy and digital connections.
In his speech, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov touched upon the
expanding potential of the Southern Gas Corridor, spoke about the
supply of additional volumes of gas, as well as the potential
export of green energy to Europe, our priorities, investments made
by our country in the transition to green energy, as well as the
importance of the Middle Corridor. It was noted that the
digitalization of the Middle Corridor is important from the point
of view of ensuring transparency and facilitating transit; digital
transformation can become a horizontal priority within the EaP. The
special importance of Azerbaijan's support for the COP29
chairmanship was emphasized.
In his speech, Jeyhun Bayramov also informed the meeting
participants in detail about the process of normalizing relations
between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
It was emphasized that mutual recognition and respect for each
other's sovereignty and territorial integrity is the only path to
sustainable peace, stability and prosperity in the South
Caucasus.
There was expressed concern that despite Azerbaijan's full and
open expression of its legitimate concerns, some EU Member States
continue to engage in inflammatory rhetoric and take unilateral
steps.
It was said that the EU monitoring mission in Armenia did not
achieve its stated goals of promoting confidence between Armenia
and Azerbaijan, but was instead widely used as a propaganda tool
against Azerbaijan. It was also noted that increasingly
destabilizing initiatives, such as arming Armenia, including
through the EU, undermine the authority of the EU as a“neutral
mediator” and efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and
Azerbaijan in general. It was noted that arming or otherwise
exploiting one partner against another is in no way incompatible
with the declared goals of the Eastern Partnership.
Taking into account the mentioned calls, Minister Jeyhun
Bayramov once again called on all interested parties not to harm
the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The meeting continued with speeches by the foreign ministers of
other Eastern Partnership countries.
