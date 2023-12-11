NSK Expanding R&D Centre And Headquarters In China

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Major investment by NSK, one of the world's leading manufacturers of bearings and

linear motion solutions, will see the company expand its R&D centre and headquarters in China. Located in Kunshan City, near Shanghai, a recent ground-breaking ceremony marked the start of construction.

The development will further strengthen NSK's presence in China and enhance its competitive edge.

The expanded building, located in the Huaqiao Economic Development Zone of Kunshan

City will offer a total floor space of approximately 21,000 m2, with construction scheduled forcompletion in August 2024.

Aside from enhancing NSK's presence in China, the investmentwill see the addition of more employees and broader research capabilities in support of local technology development.

NSK's R&D base in China provides technical support for automotive and industrial

machinery projects across the country. Expanding these facilities falls in line with the

company's mid-term management plan.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, NSK China President and CEO, Yu Guoping,

said:“Through this expansion NSK will develop technologies and products at high speed,

with advanced methods and at competitive cost, meeting the need of customers in the

Chinese market. We can enhance our R&D of cutting-edge technologies in the fields of

industrial machinery and automotive bearings.”

In particular, NSK China will focus on the development of new technologies and products

related to automotive electrification and digitalisation, autonomous driving, CNC machine

tools, high-speed rail, wind power, robotics, and medicine, among others.

Yu Guoping added:“By combining NSK's core technologies with digital technologies, the

company will provide high-quality, efficient solutions for China's industrial development. In

addition, we will further contribute to the country's modernisation and sustainability, as well

as the economic development of Kunshan City.”

About NSK Europe:

NSK Europe Ltd. is the European organisation of the Tokyo-based bearing manufacturer NSK, which was founded in Japan in 1916 and today employs nearly 29,882 people in its worldwide operations. The products and solutions provided by the industrial and automotive supplier can be found wherever things move. In addition to nearly all types of rolling bearings, the company's portfolio includes housed bearings, linear technology,

wheel bearing units, transmission and engine bearings. The company is oriented to perfection in all of its business activities. Its aim is quality leadership in its industry, which it strives for through a continuous process of improvement, excellent product development, optimised production processes and customer-oriented service processes. In fiscal year 2022, the more than 4,030 employees of NSK Europe Ltd. generated sales of over €893 million.